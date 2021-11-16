How pensioners can get their PPO number using bank account or PF number

EPFO tweeted a detailed infographic to explain the steps to get your PPO number using a bank account number or PF number

Pension Payment Order (PPO) number is a unique 12-digit number that helps pensioners receive their pension. It helps in getting the pension. A PPO number is basically a reference number for any communication made to Central Pension Accounting Office (CPAO). At any point, if a pensioner forgets his or her PPO number or wants to find PPO, he can either find it by using his bank account number linked to the Employee Provident Fund (EPF) or using his PF number. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Follow the steps given below to get your PPO number using bank account number or PF Number.