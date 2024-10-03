Get Personal Loan upto ₹10 Lakhs in 10 mins!

    • Employment Type

    How personal loans can help you in a financial emergency?

    Personal Loan: Financial emergencies can deplete savings quickly. Personal loans offer flexibility and competitive interest rates, making them ideal for managing crises. Unlike credit cards, they have lower rates and longer terms, and the application process is simple.

    Sharmila Bhadoria
    Published3 Oct 2024, 09:58 AM IST
    A personal loan can be a crucial tool at the time of financial emergencies.
    A personal loan can be a crucial tool at the time of financial emergencies.

    Financial emergencies—such as unexpected job loss, urgent travel needs, or critical household repairs—can quickly deplete your savings and investments, especially if you lack a contingency fund. When you find yourself in a situation where your emergency fund falls short, a personal loan may be a viable solution.

    With their easy availability and competitive interest rates, personal loans can be an excellent option for managing financial crises, often more favorable than using credit cards.

    Get Quick Cash in just Minutes!

    Best Personal Loan for you at lowest interest rate
    Instant Apply
    Also Read | Personal Loan: How to secure funding while unemployed?

    Why choose a personal loan?

    Unlike specific loans for education or home purchases, personal loans offer flexibility in how you use the funds. They require no collateral, setting them apart from secured loans against assets like mutual funds or gold. This makes personal loans suitable for various needs, whether it's covering wedding expenses or addressing urgent bills.

    Advantages of personal loans during financial crises

    While credit cards provide quick cash, personal loans are often better suited for larger expenses due to their slightly lower interest rates and longer repayment terms. The straightforward application process, combined with minimal documentation requirements, makes personal loans an attractive option when you need financial assistance quickly.

    Also Read | Personal Loan: Why you should never skip the EMI calculator

    How to apply for a personal loan

    Applying for a personal loan is straightforward. You can approach the bank where you already maintain a savings account or explore options with non-banking financial companies (NBFCs). It's wise to compare different lenders regarding processing fees, interest rates, and eligibility criteria before making your choice.

    Eligibility criteria for personal loans

    Eligibility criteria for personal loans can vary between banks and financial institutions. Key factors influencing your eligibility include:

    • Age: Most lenders require applicants to be between 18 and 60 years old, though specific age requirements may differ by institution.
    • Credit score: A strong credit score is crucial for securing a personal loan. The Credit Information Bureau (India) Limited (CIBIL) provides a three-digit score that reflects your creditworthiness. Generally, a CIBIL score above 750 increases your chances of loan approval.
    • Employment status: Many lenders prefer applicants with at least two years of employment, whether in private firms or public sector organizations. Self-employed individuals can also qualify, albeit with slightly different criteria.
    • Income: Banks typically set a minimum income threshold, often around 25,000 per month (net). However, this requirement may vary, especially with digital loan platforms.

    Also Read | What is a debt trap and how to avoid getting into one?

    Conclusion

    In times of financial distress, personal loans can provide the necessary relief to manage unforeseen expenses. With their flexible use, competitive interest rates, and straightforward application process, they are a practical solution for navigating financial emergencies. Always remember to assess your eligibility and compare loan options to make an informed decision.

    However, be aware that personal loans often come with higher interest rates compared to other types of loans. It’s important to carefully evaluate your financial situation before proceeding.

     

     

    Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

    Instant Approval
    Wide Choices
    Apply Now

    Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

    MoreLess
    First Published:3 Oct 2024, 09:58 AM IST
    Business NewsMoneyPersonal FinanceHow personal loans can help you in a financial emergency?
    Know your CIBIL Score for free
    Get Instant Loan at Low Interest Rates
    Bajaj Finserv
    Loan Amount Upto
    Upto 40 Lacs
    Tenure
    12-60 months
    Rate of Interest
    14% - 18%*
    Processing Fee Upto
    Upto 1.15% of loan amount
    Axis Bank
    Loan Amount Upto
    Upto Rs 50 Lacs
    Tenure
    12-84 months
    Rate of Interest
    starts from 16%*
    Processing Fee Upto
    1.5% of loan amount
    View More Offers
    Calculators
    EMI Calculator
    Calculate your monthly installment amount for a loan based on the principal, interest rate, and tenure
    Income Tax Calculator
    Choose the right income tax regime & discover your tax savings
    Best offers for you
    Personal Loans
    100% Digital, Zero Paperwork.
    Credit score
    Know your score for Free.
    HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.