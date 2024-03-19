How pig butchering scam is taking a toll on investors

The allure of making quick money from trading in the markets often leads to unpleasant consequences. A third-year IIT B-Tech student from Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh thought he could strike it rich before he could finish his studies. There was some extra cash in his bank account at that time—the amount, which he got as part of a scholarship, was to be used for his upcoming semester fees. And the investment pitch from an online app of Bengaluru-based broker Fisdom proved too irresistible. Last week, however, he realized that he was the victim of the infamous ‘pig butchering scam’. It turned out that the app was masquerading as Fisdom and he had been swindled of his ₹2 lakh scholarship amount.