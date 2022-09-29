How Porinju Veliyath made it big with small-cap stocks

I have been keen to know about brands and companies since my college days. The fact that a few big corporations owned most of the wealth and the impact their products have in our lives always fascinated me. I used to read a lot about brands, companies and wealth back then. So, After my graduation, I boarded a train to Mumbai as it was the place to be for anyone who was interested in stock markets. Luckily, I got a job in Kotak securities under Uday bhai (Uday Kotak) and started my career in the BSE ring as a floor trader during the ‘open outcry’ trading days.

