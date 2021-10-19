How post office savings account holders can use newly launched IVR facility

How post office savings account holders can use newly launched IVR facility2 min read . 08:41 AM IST
Post office account holders can use the new IVR service to perform a variety of services on their account
The Department of Posts has recently unveiled its new "Interactive Voice Response (IVR)" facility for Post Office Savings Bank (POSB) account holders. The new facility is available through your mobile phones. According to the circular, now customers having small saving schemes such as PPF, NSC, and others too can use the IVR facility by just dialling the toll-free number of India’s Post which is 18002666868. Post office account holders can use the new IVR service to perform a variety of services on their accounts.
How to use the IVR facility
The IVR provides its saving account customers with several options. If a customer wants any information in the language ‘Hindi,’ just Press 1. To know the account balance of all the schemes, Press 5, followed by dialling the account number, followed by a hash(#). To block an ATM card, Press 6, followed by entering the card number, then account number, and 3 after the customer ID number.
How to use IVR to know the last four transactions
To know about the last four transactions, Press 2. To know about a specific transaction, Press 3. To know more about the interest income and tax deduction, Press 4. Press 5 to stop the check-in of the account.
IVR menu:
Press 1 for Hindi
Press 5 for account balance inquiry (all schemes)
Enter account number followed by #
Press 6 for blocking of ATM card
Press 1 using Card Number
Press 2 using Account Number
Press 3 using Customer ID (CIF No)
Press 7 for other Services
Press 2 for India Post Banking Services (POSB)
Press 1 for inquiries or transactions on your savings account (SB/PPF/SSA)
(Enter account number followed by #)
Press 1 to know the status of the cheque issued on your account
Press 2 to know the details of the last four transactions on your account.
Press 3 to know the details of a specific transaction of your account.
Press 4 to know the interest earned and paid or tax deducted on your account
Press 5 to stop payment of cheque of your account.
Press # to repeat options
Press * to go to the previous menu
Press 2 for inquiries on transactions on your term deposit account (TD/RD/SCSS/MIS/KVP/NSC)
(Enter account number followed by #)
Press 3 for ATM-related requests
Press 1 for ATM card pin change.
Press 2 to issue a new ATM card
Press # to repeat options
Press * to go to the previous menu
Press 4 for more information on postal savings products
Press 1 for new account and scheme
Press 2 for debit or ATM card details
Press 3 for the rate of interest and service charge
Press 4 for third party products
Press # to repeat options
Press * to go to the previous menu
