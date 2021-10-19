How post office savings account holders can use newly launched IVR facility

The Department of Posts has recently unveiled its new "Interactive Voice Response (IVR)" facility for Post Office Savings Bank (POSB) account holders. The new facility is available through your mobile phones. According to the circular, now customers having small saving schemes such as PPF, NSC, and others too can use the IVR facility by just dialling the toll-free number of India’s Post which is 18002666868. Post office account holders can use the new IVR service to perform a variety of services on their accounts.

