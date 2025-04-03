Money
How PPFAS is trying to change wealth management with simple advice
Sashind Ningthoukhongjam , Neil Borate 7 min read 03 Apr 2025, 07:20 PM IST
Summary
- The game plan is to replicate the core philosophy that has driven PPFAS's fund management business over decades, says Khushboo Joshi, chief wealth officer of PPFAS Wealth.
MUMBAI : Parag Parikh Financial Advisory Services (PPFAS) Ltd’s flagship flexi-cap scheme has a cult following in the mutual fund space. After all, it has generated a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18% since its launch in 2013. However, at its annual unit holders’ meeting in 2024, one of its unitholders had an interesting story.
