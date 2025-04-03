How PPFAS is trying to change wealth management with simple advice

The people behind PPFAS Wealth?

Although I worked in the wholesale banking team and was the director at Bank of America until 2024, PPFAS has been family to me. I have been married to Neil Parikh for 13 years and have had the chance to interact extensively with Parag Parikh and understand his ideology. Jayant Pai, our financial planner, first joined PPFAS in 2005-07 and joined again in 2010, and has been with us since. He was earlier the marketing head of PPFAS AMC. Rohil Gandhi, who is the principal officer and fund manager in charge of research, has been with us since 2018. He was an earlier part of the mutual fund’s research team. For now, we have eighteen people working in various departments in the wealth management division.