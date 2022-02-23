How prepaid forex cards differ from debit or credit cards

Take a closer look at how forex cards differ from debit or credit cards. Firstly, you can use all types of cards for payment to a merchant or ATM withdrawal overseas. You can also use your INR credit or debit cards issued from an existing bank account to withdraw money anywhere in the world. These cards are generally linked to your savings account with a credit limit. However, credit and debit cards are very expensive when it comes to withdrawing foreign currency from ATMs abroad. You have to pay interest charges, the foreign currency transaction fee, and the withdrawal fee (also known as the cash advance fee). Sudarshan Motwani, founder and CEO, BookMyForex, said, “INR cards (debit/credit) are like carrying Indian Rupee instead of foreign currencies where you would not be in control over rates at the time of spending overseas/ATM withdrawals. Some banks may charge 2% to 5% over the interbank rates (IBR), and some fintechs may offer zero mark up over Visa/ MasterCard rates. Still, there will be some premium loaded on Visa/ MasterCard rates, which is over and above IBR (usually within 1% over IBR)."