How 'presumptive taxation' can help bring down tax payable by a professional

Eligible professionals ​​, freelancers and consultants can pay tax on half of their annual gross income. This can be done by opting for presumptive taxation scheme under section 44ADA​ of the Income Tax Act. Presumptive Taxation can help save taxes to a great extent. Presumptive Scheme under section 44ADA​​ is applicable only for resident assessee whose total gross receipts of profession do not exceed fifty lakh rupees. However such person can declare income higher than 50%.