Opinion | How proceeds from the units of discontinued mutual funds will be taxed

How does an investor determine what percentage of the value of his units is being redeemed when he receives certain amounts, to compute his capital gains? The proportionate part of the unit being redeemed will be that proportion of the net asset value (NAV) of the unit being realized. To illustrate, if the NAV of the unit is ₹8 prior to the distribution of the proceeds, and ₹2 out of the NAV is realized and distributed, one-fourth of the unit would be regarded as redeemed, and capital gains would be computed in relation thereto. The gain or loss would be the amount realized less 25% of the cost of the unit to the unitholder. Of course, if the units have been held for more than 36 months, the benefit of indexation of cost would be available to the unitholder, and this may result in an enhancement of the loss or reduction of the gains.