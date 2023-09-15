How Rajiv Khanna invests his money
Summary
- The notoriously media-shy investor opened up about his investment style and journey at a recent seminar
You may be surprised to hear that Dolly Khanna, one of the most celebrated names in investing, is a homemaker. Let me explain. The person actually running the show behind the scenes is Rajiv Khanna, her husband. For some reason, Mr. Khanna prefers to invest using his wife’s name. In fact, for a long time business channels didn’t know who Dolly Khanna was, despite her name appearing in the shareholder lists of various companies.