How Rajiv Khanna invests his money

Khanna said he bought a mutual fund with a low amount of assets under management but did not name the fund. Although he’s moving some of his money to mutual funds, he said he’s not fully into it as he thinks the vast majority of mutual funds practice buy-and-hold investing. He categorised this in cricket parlance as a Test match, but said what he is really after are the ones that can play T20 matches – that is, buy and sell rapidly to gain alpha.