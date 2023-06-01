UPI, NEFT to RTGS : How RBI's lightweight payment system will be different from others?2 min read 01 Jun 2023, 12:46 PM IST
RBI is planning to introduce a lightweight payment and settlement system (LPSS) that can operate from anywhere with minimal staff. The LPSS will be activated on a need basis and will operate independently of existing payment systems, such as RTGS, NEFT, and UPI
The Reserve Bank of India's proposed lightweight payment and settlement system (LPSS) will introduce a paradigm shift in the Indian payment landscape. In its annual report for 2023-24, the central bank has unveiled its plans for LPSS.
