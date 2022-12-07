How RBI repo rate hike can impact the loan and fixed deposit rates?

Mr. Anil Rego, founder, and fund manager at Right Horizons, SEBI Registered Portfolio Management Service provider said “The RBI has hiked the repo rates by 50 basis points (bps) thrice, and an off-cycle 40 bps increase in 2022, bringing the rate to 5.9%. The Consumer price index (CPI), which the RBI primarily focuses on during the monetary policy, is showing signs of moderation, dropping to 6.77% in October from 7.41% in the preceding month but remains above the central bank’s tolerance band since the beginning of the year. The GDP growth in the second quarter of the fiscal came in at 6.3%, in line with RBI’s forecast, the federal reserve has signalled a slower trajectory for rate hikes, and Brent crude prices have come down to 80$ per bbl. Considering all this, economists expected the rate hike to be in the range of 25-35 bps, and RBI has hiked the rates by 35 bps to 6.25%, in line with expectations. RBI commentary and announcement is mostly in line with street expectations and thus we don’t see any material impact on the economy from RBI rate hike decision. Inflation is expected to be around 5% in Q1FY24 and 5.4% in Q2FY24, thus repo rate is expected to peak around 6.7% for this rate hike cycle. Government Capex has slowed down in Q2, which is a bit negative however since we are entering into pre-election year, we can see that reversing over the next two quarters."