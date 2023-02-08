How RBI repo rate hike may impact fixed deposit, loan & real estate industries?

Jyoti Bhandari, Founder and CEO, Lovak Capital said “As we know, any increase in the repo rate, as recently announced by the RBI, usually leads to higher borrowing costs for banks. Result: increase in interest rates on loans by banks which in turn will make them more expensive for borrowers, in turn impacting demand for loans and slowing down economic activity. On the other hand, an increase in the repo rate may see interest rates on fixed deposits increasing thereby making it an attractive savings option resulting in a shift of funds from loans to fixed deposits. The impact on the real estate sector is not a simple one to visualise. This is because higher borrowing costs could reduce demand for home loans and slow down the real estate market, but higher returns on fixed deposits could encourage investment in property. The other possible impact outcomes on the real estate sector can be lower affordability as higher interest rates will increase cost of ownership, making it less affordable for prospective buyers. Result: muted demand and prices in this space. Another fallout of the interest rate increase will be delays in projects thereby reducing the quantum of new real estate projects launched. Hence, while the impact on loans and fixed deposits is a relatively straight one, its impact on the real estate will be a mixed one. As per RBI, inflation is moderating but still it has decided to raise repo rate by 25 bps because it wants to align its policy with that of US counterpart as global economy is still resilient, contrary to fears that recession in US is in offing."

