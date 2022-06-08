How RBI repo rate hikes will impact your loan EMI? Explained

By way of illustration, if you have an outstanding home loan of ₹20 lakh for a term of 30 years at a current interest rate of 7.1 per cent from SBI, your EMI will go from ₹13,441 to ₹14,675, a jump of ₹1234, if the SBI home loan interest rate climbs from 7.1 per cent to 8%. Similarly, the SBI car loan interest rate is now 7.45 per cent p.a., if you have an outstanding ₹10 lakh car loan with a 20-year term, your EMI would rise from ₹8,025 to ₹8,584, a rise of ₹559, if the SBI car loan interest rate rises from 7.45 per cent to 8.35 per cent. Similarly, the SBI personal loan now has an interest rate of 7.05 per cent per annum; if it rises to 7.95 per cent, your outstanding personal loan of ₹10 lakh with a 10-year term will see an increase in EMI from ₹11,637 to ₹12,106, a rise of ₹469 per EMI.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}