How RBI's 25 bps repo rate hike could impact your loan EMIs

As widely speculated, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has hiked the repo rate for the sixth time in a row, by 25 bps to 6.50% with immediate effect. After the RBI's latest repo rate hike on February 8, banks are expected to raise interest rate in retail loans. So, it's of utmost importance for a common man to know how this repo rate hike decision by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is going to impact one's monthly EMI.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}