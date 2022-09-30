How RBI's 50 bps repo rate hike could impact your EMI and investments2 min read . Updated: 30 Sep 2022, 01:10 PM IST
- RBI's repo rate hike decision is expected to increase bank interest rates on saving schemes and retail loans, say experts
After the RBI's repo rate hike by 50 bps, retail banks are expected to raise their interest rate on various deposit schemes. However, at the same time, Indian banks are expected to raise interest rate in retail loans as well. So, it becomes important for a common man to know how this 50 bps repo rate hike decision by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is going to impact one's monthly EMI and savings.