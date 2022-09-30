How RBI's 50 bps repo rate hike could impact your EMI and investments

Speaking on the impact of RBI's decision to raise repo rate, SEBI registered tax and investment expert Jitendra Solanki said, "A common man interacts with a bank in two ways. For investing in debt instruments via various bank saving schemes and secondly through retail loans offered by the bank. This repo rate hike is a welcome move for a depositor whereas it may not be a welcome step for a loan borrower. However, it has been found that banks generally increase lending rates after the repo rate hike but they don't follow this when it comes to the annual return they offer on their saving schemes. So bank account holders are advised to remain vigilant about their fresh investments and fresh loans and the interest rates offered by the banks."