How RBI’s latest rules on credit card billing cycle impact you
Summary
- Know your billing dates and clear all outstanding dues to get the benefit of interest-free period.
Credit card users now have more control over their ‘plastic money’, thanks to regulations brought in by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in April 2022. A central bank directive to banks to conform to these regulations governing credit and debit cards, which came into effect in July that year, stated that cardholders should be given a one-time option to modify the billing cycle of their credit cards. Now, RBI has introduced amendments to these rules effective 7 March. It has asked banks to allow card users the option to change the billing cycle more than once.