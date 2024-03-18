How RBI’s latest rules on credit card billing cycle impact you

Further, card users can also maximise the credit free period by setting the statement day closer to the period in a month when they spend the least, said Kashif Ansari, assistant professor, OP Jindal School of Banking and Finance. “Say, for instance, a user pays most of the monthly expenses between the 1st and 10th of every month. If they set the statement date after the 25th in the month, the due date will fall around 10th or 15th of next month, giving them about 45 days of interest-free credit period for maximum transactions. In the same example, if the user’s statement date is around 10th, they will get only 25 days of credit-free period," Ansari explained.