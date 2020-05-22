How RBI’s rate cut will impact your debt funds

Typically, the immediate effect of a rate cut is a jump in the net asset values (NAVs) of debt funds. This is because the prices of bonds rise when interest rates fall. The extent of the jump is given by a measure called modified duration. For example, a fund with a modified duration of 2 will see a roughly 2% jump for every 1% cut in interest rates. Gilt (government securities) funds which tend to invest in long-dated bonds, typically, see the biggest gains from rate cuts. However, this may not happen this time around due to bond yields failing to react in a big way.