How RBI's repo rate hike will impact the economy and your personal finance?

He further added that “This will adversely affect people with existing loans, but it might also discourage people from availing of any loans unless absolutely necessary. However, this decision has been made to curb the rising inflation. Restricting the cash flow in the market through this increase in repo rate is of utmost importance to arrest inflation. The supply chain disruption has caused rises in everyday commodities, lowering the purchasing power of people. The credit demand has increased in the market due to the pandemic lockdown, the effects of the Russia-Ukraine war, and inflation. However, with the new hike in the repo rate, the credit supply will be limited. The increasing global inflation rate is a matter of great concern. With India’s inflation rate being 7%, the value of the currency might fall without the intervention of the RBI to try and sustain it and bring it down. The RBI has raised rates by a total of 190 basis points since May 2022. Bringing inflation down is one of the main focuses of the RBI currently in order to sustain the value of the currency and serve economically weak societies."