How RBI’s Sachet Portal can help you stay safe from financial fraud in FY27; 5-step guide to file complaint

In the new financial year, FY27, safeguarding your finances against fraud and scams is more urgent than ever. With digital transactions, online platforms and investment opportunities booming, many people remain vulnerable to schemes that promise unrealistic returns.
To protect investors' rights and support them in identifying and reporting such frauds, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) offers the Sachet Portal. This is an easy-to-use platform that allows individuals to verify financial entities and report suspicious transactions or activities.
The Sachet Portal is a centralised online digital portal launched under the State Level Coordination Committee (SLCC). It is available at: https://sachet.rbi.org.in/ and serves as a single window portal where individuals can:
This helps reduce complexity and simplify the process of dealing with scams. It also helps ensure that complaints reach the correct regulator without delay or confusion.
In FY27, entrepreneurs and investors can use the Sachet Portal to pre-screen financial opportunities before proceeding with investments.
Unregulated entities generally use Ponzi schemes or fake deposit offers to lure investors with the promise of quick returns. Checking the status of a financial institution through the platform in a few minutes can protect your finances.
The portal supports 13 Indian languages. This makes it easily accessible nationwide. It also provides knowledge-based educational resources to help individuals recognise common scam tactics and acknowledge regulatory domains before submitting complaints.
Once a complaint is submitted, the Sachet portal sends it to the relevant regulator or enforcement agency. These institutions then take action in accordance with the rules and regulations. You can also track the status of your complaint online using your acknowledgement number. This way, complete transparency and efficiency are ensured.
As we step into FY27, vigilance and awareness against financial scams have become even more important. The RBI Sachet Portal focuses on accomplishing exactly the same by empowering investors to verify entities, report suspicious scams and activities and seek immediate remedial action with seamless integration.
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