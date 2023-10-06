How RBI's interest rate pause impacts this year's Diwali housing sales
RBI's MPC rate pause is expected to result in no rise in home loan EMI for both new and existing home loan borrowers, say experts
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept the repo rate unchanged at 6.50 per cent for fourth time in a row. This has gone down well among the housing market as they have cheered the RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das led Monetary Policy Committee's (MPC's) decision to keep the key interest rate unchanged in recently concluded RBI policy meeting. They said that the decision has come as relief for both new borrowers and existing housing loan borrowers. Becuase intrest rate pause means no rise in home loan EMI on both existing home loans and new loans.