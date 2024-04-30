How Reit proceeds get taxed for NRIs
It is true that TDS rates on interest and dividend income are different for a resident and a non-resident unitholder.
I am an NRI (non-resident Indian) and my brother is a resident. We both hold units of Embassy Park Reit. We have received various distributions from Embassy Park during FY 2023-24, the latest in February 2024. The distributions are interest, dividend and repayment of debt. There has been TDS (tax deducted at source) on distributions such as interest and dividend but at different rates for him and me. My brother mentions that though TDS has been different on some incomes, the eventual tax treatment would be the same in both our hands. Is this true?
—Name withheld on request
