How REITs are a good bet for risk takers

As a first step, investors can look at the NDCF – this is what is available for distribution to unitholders (at least 90% of it) – and whether a REIT is able to maintain or grow it consistently. Take, for example, Embassy REIT, which is India’s first publicly listed REIT and came out with an IPO in 2019. The REIT saw a small dip in its NDCF in the covid-hit FY21 compared to that in FY20. But, the NDCF for April– December 2021 (9M FY22) was up 20% from the same period last year, helped by lease rental escalations, asset acquisitions, and ramp-up in hospitality occupancy. The other two, Mindspace REIT and Brookfield REIT got listed only in August 2020 and February 2021, respectively. Their distribution history is limited.