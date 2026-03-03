How retail investors can make a penny (or two) from the FII versus DII tussle

It is true that financial behemoths, whether FIIs (Foreign Institutional Investors) or DII (Domestic Institutional Investors), have huge resources that are beyond the imagination of the retail investor. That said, there are still ways for an investor to gain from the tug of war.

Often, the key lies in going back to the basics of investing — focusing on company earnings, which ultimately drive institutional interest and long-term market trends.

“FPIs have a choice to stay out of Indian equities. DIIs, on the other hand, have very little wiggle room when they see inflows in this asset class. In that sense, they are riding the proverbial tiger,” says P Krishnan, Managing Director & Chief Investment Officer – Equity Asset Management at Spark Asia Impact Managers.

On relative merit, India continues to be more expensive than other EMs (Emerging Markets). While the premium has shrunk, this may not be reason enough for FIIs to increase exposure. India's weight in leading EM indices had touched levels disproportionate to the size of its economy a couple of years ago. Many FIIs were likely overweight India without adequate justification, and the subsequent snapback has been sharp. Markets may still be searching for a new equilibrium.

“There are informed positioning opportunities — enabled by understanding how institutional behaviours differ and create predictable patterns, rather than a classical risk-free arbitrage opportunity,” says Manish Jain, Deputy CEO, Choice Mutual Fund (Choice AMC).

Its simple mathematics that is at play here. Thus, FII selling in index-heavy sectors creates mechanical price weakness in fundamentally sound businesses. So, when FIIs sold ₹94,017 crore net in October 2024, the Nifty corrected ~6% in a single month — yet corporate earnings trajectories of private banks and tier-one IT companies did not change.

The retail investor with a 6–12 month horizon can use these FII-induced windows to accumulate quality at better valuations, with DII absorption providing the subsequent price recovery, according to data compiled by Choice MF.

Sectoral preferences of FIIs There are some clear sectoral patterns in FII allocation.

FPIs are likely to continue to focus on domestic demand-driven sectors, such as financials, infrastructure, and select healthcare and consumer-facing names.

Financials have always been well-held by FIIs due to good free float and ample liquidity. This is also where selling has been seen precisely for this reason.

The focus may now shift to a possible increase in ownership in sub-segments like PSU banks, where there has been a huge qualitative improvement and valuation is attractive.

On the flip side, IT services and the traditional consumer sectors are a clear avoid. IT stocks have underperformed significantly, but FII ownership is still high. Free float also remains high in this sector. There could be continued pressure as there are structural challenges for the sector. Traditional consumer stocks are also seen as expensive despite recent underperformance.

Sectors that retail investors can look to pick However, experts advise caution if the retail investor wants to navigate the FII versus DII tussle.

“It does not make sense for retail investors to play a contrarian strategy in these areas right now,” says Krishnan, as there is a possible reset of great proportion that is unfolding here. Even professional investors are finding it difficult to get a handle on where the new boundaries for price discovery will settle. It is prudent for retail investors to stay away (from the FII versus DII tussle) at this point of time, he opined.

If investors still wish to interpret FII-DII divergences, experts suggest a measured approach.

“FII flows create the waves, DIIs create the floor, and the patient retail investor who understands the architecture can navigate with confidence rather than anxiety. The domestic alpha opportunity lies exactly where the FII models have structural weak spots,” says Jain.

“In context, there is value in metals, infra, auto, defence, railways, AI, chemicals, where FPIs do not have major exposure,” says Kishor P Ostwal, CMD, CNI Infoexchange. Any good news in these sectors will bring in the FPI flows, and this, in turn, will create value for the retail investor.

Ostwal also feels that FPIs (and DIIs) have started looking at good microcaps as they feel that wealth creation is possible in this segment, provided there is good valuation and enough liquidity for their size.

FIIs had heavily sold IT stocks in recent days. This will put the segment on the defensive. FIIs are likely to turn buyers in financials since this segment is attractively valued and earnings prospects look good.

“FIIs have been buying in strong segments like telecom and capital goods, where prospects look promising. Retail investors can take cues from these trends,” says Dr V. K. Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments.

The bigger takeaway There are clear lessons from the FII-DII conundrum: stay with the basics.

“It’s SIP compounding through FII volatility,” says Jain.

The data proves this empirically. Total SIP inflows grew from ₹1.84 lakh crore in CY2023 to ₹2.68 lakh crore in CY2024 to ₹3.34 lakh crore in CY2025 — investors stayed and compounded through the FII sell-off. Investors who maintained SIPs through the FII-induced corrections of late 2024 and through 2025 accumulated units at lower NAVs, with the DII-supported floor enabling recovery. “The SIP investor involuntarily benefits from FII volatility — every dip deepens the cost-averaging advantage,” says Jain.

“I strongly advise (retail investors) to look at the earnings as earnings are the priority for markets,” says Ostwal. “The divergence will always be there. Many companies are available at PE less than 8, where investors should focus, not on the investment priorities of FII and DII,” he adds.

“Retail’s advantage isn’t speed. It’s time + process — systematic buying and rebalancing when flows create temporary mispricing,” says Jain.

How to navigate the FII ambiguity “Behavioural arbitrage + Liquidity discipline”

A) The cleanest retail edge: turn volatility into entry discipline

• When FIIs sell, drawdowns often come faster than fundamentals → retail can STP/SIP into weakness instead of trying to time bottoms.

B) Real “micro opportunities”

1. Rebalancing alpha: if FIIs are pressuring a sector, retail can rebalance via broad index + staggered buys instead of concentrated punts.

2. Barbell allocation: keep a stabiliser sleeve (short-duration debt / arbitrage / liquid/overnight) to buy dips without forced selling.

Source – Choice AMC.

(The author is a freelance writer. He tracks various beats like stock markets, bonds and personal finance.)