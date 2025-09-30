How Indian investors get a passport to international markets via GIFT City
GIFT City funds promise easier global investing for Indians, with DSP and Mirae launching products, but higher minimums and tax differences mean investors must weigh risks carefully.
Until now, Indians wanting to invest abroad had limited options — either via domestic mutual funds (restricted by RBI’s overseas limits) or directly through international brokerages. For most retail investors, picking the right stock or timing overseas markets has been a challenge.