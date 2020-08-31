How retirees can handle returns squeeze

Although inflation is likely to soften going forward, as the impact of the pandemic eases out, the negative real returns are likely to persist for some time. Aside from inflation, factoring in taxation can further lower the returns one reaps from investments, especially those in higher tax brackets. “Higher tax bracket investors can invest into debt funds like AAA-rated short-term funds, banking and PSU funds and medium-term debt funds," said Sameer Kaul, CEO and managing director, TrustPlutus Wealth Managers. Debt mutual funds also have the added advantage of lower tax liability since the long-term gains are taxed at 20% after three years, compared to FDs, the returns from which are added to the investor’s annual income and taxed according to the applicable tax slab.