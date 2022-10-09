How Rich Dad Poor Dad inspired this techie to take up investing8 min read . Updated: 09 Oct 2022, 11:24 PM IST
- Abhishek Basumallick now has a stock research firm Intelsense and a PMS company Shree Rama Managers
One month into his first job, Abhishek Basumallick, a software engineer with a management degree from IIM Calcutta, realized that it would be nearly impossible to just depend on his monthly wages and become financially independent early . This realization dawned on him after he finished readingRich Dad Poor Dadwithin a day.