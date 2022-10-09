How Rich Dad Poor Dad inspired this techie to take up investing

I was born and brought up in Kolkata. After my engineering degree, I started working in an IT company in 2000. However, in the first month of the job, a friend gave me a book—Rich Dad Poor Dadby Robert Kiyosaki. Before that I had no knowledge about stock markets. I was from a typical Bengali family and there was nobody around me who was involved in stocks or business. After reading that book overnight, I realized that the only way one could become financially independent early was either by running a business or investing in somebody’s business. The easiest and the lowest entry barrier at that time was getting into the stock market. I remember getting ₹10,166 as my first salary and investing ₹5,000 from this in stocks. I also started reading business newspapers and magazines. The first three-four years were mostly spent in learning and experimenting with investing.