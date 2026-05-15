How rising crude oil prices and market volatility could impact your personal finances

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by ₹3 per litre across the country on Friday, while CNG prices in Delhi and Mumbai were also raised by ₹2 per kg, stoking concerns over a fresh wave of inflation. The fuel price increase, coupled with continued foreign institutional investor (FII) selling in Indian equities and heightened global geopolitical tensions, is once again forcing retail investors to reassess their personal finances and investment strategies.

For many households, the bigger concern extends beyond market volatility itself. Questions are now emerging around the impact of rising inflation and weak market sentiment on SIPs, mutual funds, EMIs and long-term financial planning.

Here’s a look at how the Sensex and Nifty 50 have performed over the past year, and what it means for retail investors navigating the current uncertainty.

Benchmark Index 6-month return 1-year return BSE Sensex -10.96% -8.35% Nifty 50 -8.66% -5.21%

Note: Data as of 15 May 2026

This highlights the challenges investors face amid rising inflation and disruptions to global supply chains, and also calls for a sensible allocation of funds, cost savings, and other ways to conserve wealth.

Rohit Sarin, Co-Founder, Client Associates, explains the current market environment, stating, “The Indian stock market’s recent volatility is a useful reminder that markets are constantly discounting future expectations, not just reacting to current events.” This is especially relevant in the current environment, where crude oil prices are acting as a key trigger.

He further notes that one recent concern has been “the Prime Minister’s observation that if crude oil prices do not normalise, inflationary pressures could build.” For India, a large oil importer, this is significant because “higher crude prices can widen the current account deficit, put pressure on the rupee, and keep interest rates elevated for longer.”

From a personal finance perspective, these macro developments and pressures will eventually show up in household budgets through higher fuel costs, stickier inflation, and potentially higher borrowing costs on home, personal, and car loans. For equity market investors, they also influence corporate earnings and market valuations.

FII selling and the changing structure of India’s markets Another layer that is fueling the current volatility is the “decline in Foreign Institutional Investor (FII) ownership.” According to Sarin, this reflects both global caution and changing flows of opportunity, as well as a deeper structural shift in Indian markets.

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He explains that domestic investors, “through SIPs and direct equity participation, are increasingly providing the marginal source of capital.” This is an important transition because it means India is becoming less dependent on foreign flows to maintain market depth, even though it is “not entirely insulated from global sentiment.”

In case you are an investor, this shift matters because it changes how markets behave during corrections. Domestic SIP inflows can soften downturns, but they do not eliminate volatility. The volatility will therefore continue to rise until there is a resolution to the ongoing dispute between the US and Iran, especially when valuations are stretched or global risks rise.

What should long-term investors do in this phase? The key question, as Sarin puts it, is whether “the earnings power of Indian businesses remains intact.” His view is that it does, supported by structural drivers such as “formalisation of the economy, infrastructure investment, digital adoption, and a steadily expanding domestic savings pool.”

For effective personal finance management and individual retail investors, this reinforces a simple point: short-term volatility is inevitable, but long-term wealth creation depends on staying invested in quality assets.

You should aim to beat inflation through investments in growth assets and also maintain a well-drafted emergency fund to cover unforeseen events, such as job loss, medical emergencies, or home renovations. Further, avoid taking unnecessary debt in the current financial environment. This is the best possible way to keep your personal finances in order. Behaviour is a fundamental element of effective personal finance planning.

On this, Sarin adds a behavioural reminder: “Periods like this tend to test temperament more than analytical ability.” In practice, this means the biggest risk is often not market decline itself, but emotional decisions like stopping SIPs, redeeming equity funds, or trying to time the market.

Bottom line for retail investors For most households, the current phase is not a signal to change strategy, but to strengthen it. Rising crude oil prices, FII selling, and volatility will continue to create noise. This will result in investors across the spectrum panicking and reacting.

Still, do keep in mind that disciplined SIP investing, proper diversification in fundamentally strong, growth-based asset classes, and staying aligned with long-term goals remain more important than reacting to every market cycle.