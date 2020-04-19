Around ₹4.57 lakh crore of the total ₹13.11 lakh crore debt held by mutual funds (MFs) will mature over the next six months, according to a 16th April report by B&K Securities. This works out to about 34% of the total. The report has analysed this debt along multiple parameters.

First, the report divides this ₹4.57 lakh crore debt as per ratings. It finds that about 70% of the total debt is rated as sovereign or AAA meaning that it is extremely low risk. The overwhelming majority of the rest (26% of total) is rated one notch lower at AA. Approximately 4% is rated below AA-, which the report highlights as highly risky. Second, the report looks at the sectoral break-up of this debt. It finds that 18.37% has come from banks, 16.11% from the government, 14.28% from financial institutions, 10.66% from non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) and 7.14% from housing finance companies (HFCs).

The report then goes on to focus on NBFCs because of their relatively higher risk compared to banks and the troubles they have been experiencing since the collapse of IL&FS Group in September 2018. It notes that ₹43,573 crores of the total NBFC debt held by mutual funds (36% of the total) will mature over the next three months. About half of this debt has been issued by borrowers rated AAA. However, 40% of the debt has been issued by borrowers rated below AA-, and according to the report, such borrowers will find it difficult to roll over their debt. The report then names certain borrowers with long-term issuer rating below AA+. These include borrowers such as JM Financial Ltd, Samastha Microfinance Ltd, TVS Credit Services Ltd, Tata Motors Finance and Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. However, one day after the B&K Securities Report was published, the RBI announced a targeted long-term repo 2.0 (TLTRO 2.0) programme of ₹50,000 crore to provide relief to NBFCs and micro-finance Institutions (MFIs). Under TLTRO 2.0, banks can access funds from the RBI at repo rate of 4.4% and deploy them in debt issued by NBFCs at 40% and MFIs at 10%, with a part of the NBFC quota designated for small-sized NBFCs.

Arvind Chari, head of fixed income and alternatives, Quantum Advisors Pvt Ltd placed a few caveats. "As the markets have learnt, dearly, credit rating is not the only factor to be considered. The market is likely to discount even high rated paper where there are repayment doubts and refinancing for some entities will be challenging. Post the RBI's action, including now with the TLTRO 2.0, liquidity is not a big challenge in the debt market, including for NBFCs. However,c that does not mean that credit risk has gone away," he said.

The B&K Securities report then highlights HFCs as borrowers from mutual funds (7.14% of mutual fund held debt maturing in six months). It lists top HFC borrowers such as GIC Housing Finance, Aditya Birla Housing Finance and CANFIN Homes Ltd, which are backed by relatively strong corporate groups. Only 10% of such entities have a rating of AA- or below.

Financial advisors have expressed confidence in credit profiles of mutual fund debt holdings.

“I am confident that the government and RBI interventions will prevent defaults from happening in a big way. Investors should not be unduly alarmed. I continue to recommend liquid, ultra short and good quality short-term and corporate bond portfolios. We are, however, staying away from any duration calls," said Vinit Iyer, a Pune-based SEBI-registered investment advisor (RIA).

"High credit quality corporate bond funds, banking & PSU funds, money market funds, liquid funds and overnight funds should be the categories a debt investor should look at as per his/her goals, risk and time horizon. There are many schemes in the mentioned categories which have exposure to instruments below sovereign, cash & AAA ratings and one should strictly avoid them. Check the scheme mandate and the fund manager’s approach with your financial advisor," said Rushabh Desai, a Mumbai-based mutual fund distributor.

Investors should evaluate individual debt schemes that they hold and credit profiles of the paper in them. A generalised default scenario may be staved off by RBI and the government intervention, but defaults in particularly low rated or shaky borrowers cannot be ruled out.