How salaried employees and pensioners can benefit from standard deduction hike?
- In her budget speech, Sitharaman promised a rise in the annual standard deduction from Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 52,000.
In her budget speech, Sitharaman promised a rise in the annual standard deduction from Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 52,000. This declaration has been made for the salaried class as well as pensioners, family pensioners included, for whom FM Nirmala Sitharaman has extended the advantage of the standard deduction to the new tax regime. Hence, any salaried individual earning ₹15.5 lakh or more will be eligible to receive a benefit of ₹52,500.
