How salaried employees and pensioners can benefit from standard deduction hike?

Commenting on the announcement, Nikhil Sharma, Chief Revenue Officer at Fintoo said “Currently, the government is giving a standard deduction of Rs. 50,000/- only to salaried employees and pensioners who have opted for the old tax regime. In the Budget 2023, it is proposed to extend this benefit to the new tax regime as well. Thus, in comparison to the previous new tax regime, this will give an additional disposable income of Rs. 37,500/- to taxpayers with an income of Rs. 7.5 lacs. Similarly, a benefit of Rs. 52,500/- to the taxpayers with an income of Rs. 15.5 lacs and above. Therefore, considering Rebate u/s 87A and Standard Deduction u/s 16, all salaried employees and pensioners with an income of up to Rs. 7,50,000/- will not have to pay any tax."