How salaried individuals can claim HRA in an income tax return?

So, in such a case, you will have to calculate the exempt HRA amount manually. Before that, you must also know that an exemption for HRA provided by the employer to the employee can be claimed if the employee incurs expenses towards renting a house for his/her stay. Aarti Raote, Partner, Deloitte India said, "No exemption is available in a case where the residential accommodation occupied by the assessee (taxpayer) is owned by him or the assessee has not incurred expenditure on payment of rent (by whatever name called) in respect of the residential accommodation occupied by him."