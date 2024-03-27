Confused about taxes? Here's how salaried women can reduce their tax burden
Financial planning is crucial for salaried women due to lack of financial literacy. Tax-saving strategies include overlooked avenues for substantial savings. Life endowment policies offer tax advantages applicable to both men and women, while ELSS mutual funds provide flexibility.
Financial planning is crucial for everyone, but for salaried women, navigating the world of taxes can be particularly complex. As per recent data, 80% of Indian women lack financial literacy. Balancing career aspirations with personal goals often require strategic tactics to optimise income and manage liabilities. Given the landscape, excelling in financial management becomes even more critical for women now, since tax slabs are also gender neutral. In the era of progressive digitization, numerous opportunities have come up for women to optimise their financial strategies and minimise their tax burden.