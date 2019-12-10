How salary delays and business downturn is impacting loan defaults

In the last six months, salary delays and business downturn are the leading reasons for default on loans. According to India Delinquency Report by CreditMate, a company that delivers recovery solutions for lenders, 36% people who participated in the survey said delayed salaries is why they defaulted on loans. Business downturn at 29% is the next big reason.

The company surveyed 200,000 cases in six cities that went into recovery phase and the loan categories comprised two-wheeler, personal, SME, student, medical and digital loans.

“Job cuts and salary delays are things we are seeing very often now. This has a direct impact on one’s budget, especially if you are living paycheck to paycheck. At the maximum, one may have two to three months of expenses as savings. More and more people we are talking to now are trying to focus on saving their jobs instead of panicking over delayed salaries," said Shweta Jain, chief executive officer and founder, Investography, a financial planning firm.

Adhil Shetty, chief executive officer, Bankbazaar.com, said, though the most obvious effect of an economic slowdown is job loss and related inability to repay a loan, there are other factors as well that may not appear as drastic but are still very critical. “For instance, slowdown may necessitate a reduction in salaries, which implies that the income in hand comes down. This can affect the borrower’s ability to repay the loan. Even if the salary isn’t reduced, there may not be increments and bonus payments may be deferred. This could put borrowers in trouble as they would have depended on these bonuses to tide over other life expenses or to pay the EMI itself. Any additional expense, such as an illness, can also seem as a major overhead," said Shetty.

Bhopal, Chennai, Bengaluru, Delhi and Pune are at the bottom when it comes to loan repayment. The survey also found that male borrowers accounted for the maximum late payments at 82%, followed by their female counterparts at 18%. “It is hard to arrive at a conclusion because there is a disparity in employee strength in terms of gender. It depends on how many female borrowers are there with respect to men borrowers. In many cases, even if a woman is working, it’s usually the men in the family who take the loan," said Basavaraj Tonagatti, a Sebi-registered investment adviser and certified financial planner.