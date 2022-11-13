The investment journey of IIFL Securities’ Sanjiv Bhasin

In 1988, one of my uncles suggested that I buy Tata Honeywell, which had just got listed. The company was in the ratio of 51:49 between Honeywell and the Tatas. I picked up 1,000 shares and upon that I got a rights issue at ₹35 in the ratio of 5:3. So, I got 1,650 shares at an average price of ₹40-43. In seven years, the stock jumped to ₹760, and in those five-seven years, I could buy my first house. So, the capital which came from that stock was huge. The only mistake I made is that today I have only 275 of those shares and the price of Honeywell has soared to ₹45,000. The other big stock would be Havells, which has created a lot of wealth and is still there in my portfolio. From less than ₹1,000 crore, the company is now worth about ₹35,000-40,000 crore. And I still think they can double their value from here.