How SBI account holders can check balance through missed call, SMS

State Bank of India (SBI) account holders can check their account balance through its SBI Quick app. With this app, SBI customers can get account balance, mini statement instantly. All they need to do is either give a missed call or send an SMS from their registered mobile number on the SBI balance enquiry toll free number - 9223766666. In a few seconds, they will receive balance details on their phone. In order to avail this facility, SBI customers need to ensure that their mobile number is registered with the bank.

How to check SBI account balance through missed call

How to check SBI account balance through missed call

SBI's missed call banking facility allows one to perform a number of banking operations just by giving a missed call or sending an SMS to the bank. You need to give a missed call on the toll-free number '9223766666' with your registered mobile number. The service also includes mini-statement, E-statement (last 6 months), and education loan certificate statement, home loan certificate statement, ATM configuration, generate ATM PIN, home and car loan details, social security schemes’ details.

How to check SBI account balance via SMS

In order to check the balance in your account, you may send an SMS ‘BAL’ to 09223766666

Registration for SBI SMS Banking and mobile services

SBI customers need to get their account number registered. They just need to send SMS, ‘REG Account Number’ to 09223488888 from the registered mobile number for that particular account. For e.g. REG 12345678901. After which you will receive a confirmation message indicating successful/unsuccessful registration.

Besides, SBI customers can also check their account balance through net banking, mobile banking, SBI branch, passbook and ATMs.

