How SBI account holders can check balance, view passbook without logging in

State Bank of India (SBI) provides a wide range of banking and financial services to its customers. If you have an account in SBI and want to check your account balance, you can do it in a number of ways. You can check the balance online through internet or mobile banking. The balance can also be checked through SBI Yono app. In a tweet, SBI informed that pre-login features are now available on SBI Yono app, which means now check your account balance, view passbook and make transactions without logging in to the app. "Now check your account balance, view passbook and make transactions without logging in to the app. Bank quick with YONO SBI!," SBI tweeted.

On the Yono app, there will now be a view balance and quick pay option with the login option. Users can use them through 6 digit MPIN or biometric authentication/face ID or user ID and password.

For viewing balance and m-passbook in the Yono app without logging in

-You can use MPIN

-User ID and Password

-Biometric

To check the balance in the Yono app without logging in, you have to click on ‘View Balance’ option. After this, one has to choose MPIN or User ID and Password or Biometric Authentication or Face ID. After authentication, the balance of all accounts linked to the YONO app can be checked. Below the account balance will come the option of ‘View Transactions’, on which you can see the transaction details ie m-passbook of selected accounts.

The users can now set the limit of their transactions with the help of the OTP management feature.

Yono Quick Pay feature

By clicking on the ‘Yono Quick Pay’, users can transact up to ₹2000 without logging into the app. For this, first, the authentication will have to be done through one of the MPIN / Biometric Authentication / Face ID / User ID and Password.

