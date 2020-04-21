State Bank of India (SBI), in a communication through Twitter said account holders can submit Form 15G and Form 15H online using internet banking facility. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has extended the validity of Form 15G/Form 15H till 30 June 2020. The decision was taken in the wake of rising coronavirus cases in the country leading to a nationwide lockdown till 3 May. In an order dated 3 April, 2020, Central Board of Direct Taxes ( CBDT ) stated that, “to mitigate the hardships of small taxpayers, it has been decided that if a person had submitted valid Forms 15G and 15H to the banks or other institutions for F.Y. 2019-20, then these Forms would be valid up to 30.06.2020."

In light of the current situation, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), has decided to extend the validity of Form 15G and 15H submitted for Financial Year 2019-20, till 30th June 2020.#SBI #Announcement #CBDT #Depositors pic.twitter.com/cd9x7ciUqU — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) April 16, 2020

The forms are filed by people whose income is below the taxable threshold. They are usually submitted by taxpayers to banks and financial institutions in April.

Banks are mandated to deduct TDS (tax deducted at source) when interest income crosses a certain threshold in a financial year. Basically, Form 15G or Form 15H (for senior citizens) are self-declaration forms to state that his/her income is below the taxable limit. Form 15G and Form 15H (for senior citizens) are submitted by account holders to make sure TDS is not deducted on their income.

SBI account holders can log into their accounts online and submit the forms under e-services.

-Under 'e-services', select 'Submit 15G/H' option.

-Now, Select Form 15G or Form 15H

-Select the Customer Information File (CIF) No and click on Submit.

-After clicking the 'Submit'button, it will take you to a page which will have some already filled information. Fill up the remaining information.

-Confirm the details