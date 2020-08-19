State Bank of India (SBI) offers cardless cash withdrawal facility to its customers. This facility enables customers to withdraw cash securely and conveniently from ATMs of the bank without having a debit card at all. The process of withdrawing cash from ATMs without using a debit card is possible through SBI's Yono app.

Here’s how SBI customers can withdraw cash from ATM without using their debit cards:

1) Download the internet banking app YONO.

2) To initiate the transaction, go to ‘YONO cash option’.

3) Then go to the ATM section and enter the amount you want to withdraw from the ATM.

4) SBI will then send you a Yono Cash transaction number on your registered mobile.

5) The account holder then needs to use this number and the PIN set by him at any of SBI's cardless transaction enabled ATMs for withdrawal of cash.

6) It is valid for four hours.

7) Visit the SBI ATM and select 'YONO Cash' on the ATM screen

8) Enter the YONO cash transaction number

9) Enter YONO cash PIN and validate.

10) Complete authentication of transaction and collect cash.

Can this facility be used to withdraw cash from other bank ATMs?

SBI cardless cash withdrawal facility can be used only on SBI ATMs. This facility reduces frauds and skimming of debit cards at ATMs.

Cash withdrawal limit

SBI customers can withdraw a minimum of ₹500 and maximum of ₹10,000 in a single transaction.

What should we done if transaction fails at an ATM ?

If you are unable to withdraw money as transaction fails at the ATM due to some technical glitch and the amount gets deducted from your account, no need to panic. Just inform your bank immediately. The amount will be credited back to your account within seven working days.

