State Bank of India (SBI) has informed its customers that Form 16A is available at all SBI branches. Apart from it, the bank has also mailed the TDS certificate (Form 16A) to the registered email IDs of the bank customers. SBI informed about the same via a tweet. "A reminder to all our customers- Form 16A has been made available since 2nd July, 2020 at all SBI branches. Kindly contact your respective branch for further information."

A reminder to all our customers- Form 16A has been made available since 2nd July, 2020 at all SBI branches. Kindly contact your respective branch for further information. #SBI #StateBankOfIndia pic.twitter.com/OyMkHLEvO4 — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) July 24, 2020

What is Form 16A?

Form 16A, also known as TDS certificate, is issued when TDS is deducted on income other than salary. In the case of banks including SBI, Form 16A mentions TDS on interest income on fixed deposits. For instance, you will receive a Form 16A when your bank will deduct TDS on your interest income earned from Fixed Deposits, TDS on rent receipts, TDS on insurance commission or any other income which is liable for such deduction. Form 16A provides details of the income earned and TDS deducted and deposited on such income. It also contains the name and address of deductor/deductee, PAN details, TAN details of deductor and challan details of TDS deposited.

Important notice for our customers - We have shared TDS Certificate (Form 16A) with all the customers whose mail I'ds are registered with us. #SBI #StateBankOfIndia #TDS pic.twitter.com/BJpbDsMHHQ — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) July 24, 2020

How SBI customers can download Form 16A

1) Go to onlinesbi.com, Now login with your username and password.

2) Click on 'TDS enquiry' under the 'Fixed Deposit' tab.

3) A new webpage with options (a) TDS financial year, (b) NRO TDS enquiry and (c) Download, will open

4) Under the TDS financial year option, select either 'Live accounts', or 'Closed account' if the fixed deposit has matured during the financial year 2019-20.

5) Once selected, your web screen will show you the details of your fixed deposits. Select the financial year 2019-20. Now, click on 'Submit'.

6) Once submitted, your request for TDS enquiry will be generated along with the request reference number.

7) You can download the TDS details in the 'Download' tab.

As per the SBI website, only your fixed deposit accounts will be displayed on this page. You can generate the TDS certificate for the previous and current financial years. TDS details for all the accounts linked to this account will be available under the Download tab within 30 minutes.

8) Once your request is processed, you can click on 'Request ID' to download or view TDS certificate under the 'Download' tab.

How to download Form 16A from income tax website

1) Go to https://www.incometaxindia.gov.in

2) Select pages

3) Deductor logs in to TRACES.

4) Go to the Downloads tab.

5) Select Form16A.

6) Enter the details and click on go

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via