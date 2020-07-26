How SBI customers can download Form 16A

Form 16A, also known as TDS certificate, is issued when TDS is deducted on income other than salary. In the case of banks including SBI, Form 16A mentions TDS on interest income on fixed deposits. For instance, you will receive a Form 16A when your bank will deduct TDS on your interest income earned from Fixed Deposits, TDS on rent receipts, TDS on insurance commission or any other income which is liable for such deduction. Form 16A provides details of the income earned and TDS deducted and deposited on such income. It also contains the name and address of deductor/deductee, PAN details, TAN details of deductor and challan details of TDS deposited.