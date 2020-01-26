State Bank of India (SBI) has been offering cardless cash withdrawal facility to its customers for a long time. This facility can be used to withdraw cash at select ATMs of the bank without having a debit card at all. This is possible through SBI's Yono app. Now, ICICI Bank is also offering cardless cash withdrawal facility at any of its ATMs.

Cardless cash withdrawal through SBI ATM

An SBI account holder can log into Yono app using the bank's internet log-in and password. Thereafter, the account holder can set a 6-digit MPIN that can be used for easier log-in in the future.

How to access SBI's cardless cash withdrawal facility

After logging into the app, the SBI account holder needs to click on the Yono Cash. Then go to the ATM section and enter the amount you want to withdraw from the ATM. SBI will then send you a Yono Cash transaction number on your registered mobile. The account holder then needs to use this number and the PIN set by him at any of SBI's cardless transaction enabled ATMs for withdrawal of cash. It is valid for four hours.

At the ATM, the user needs to use the option Card-Less Transaction on first page of the ATM and then to Yono Cash and enter the details.

Cash withdrawal limit

SBI customers can withdraw a minimum of ₹500 and maximum of ₹10,000 in a single transaction.

Cardless cash withdrawal through ICICI ATM

ICICI Bank has launched a cardless cash withdrawal facility at its ATMs. The facility will allow its customers to withdraw cash from its network of more than 15,000 ATMs using its mobile app 'iMobile'.

How to access ICICI Bank's cardless cash withdrawal facility

- Log into the 'iMobile' app and select 'Services' and 'Cash Withdrawal at ICICI Bank ATM'.

- Enter the amount, select your account number, create a 4-digit temporary PIN and submit.

- You will immediately receive a reference OTP (One Time Password).

- Visit any ICICI Bank ATM and select Cardless Cash Withdrawal. Then select 'enter mobile number'and head over to 'reference OTP number'. Input your temporary PIN and then select the amount for withdrawal.

Cash withdrawal limit

The daily transaction limit as well as per transaction limit is set at ₹20,000.

