In order to receive an uninterrupted pension, pensioners need to file their life certificates by end of November every year. Senior citizens can either do it online or by visiting their bank branch. The State Bank of India (SBI) recently launched a new service to make the process easier. SBI had explained a step-by-step process through which pensioners can submit their life certificates via a video call from the comfort of their homes.

"We believe this facility will digitally empower pensioners and enable them to submit their life certificates without any hassle of visiting the branch amid Covid-19," said SBI chairman Dinesh Khara.

Here is how SBI pensioners can submit a life certificate through a video call

1) Visit SBI Pension Seva Portal

2) Now, click on 'VideoLC' to initiate the VLC process.

3) Enter your SBI Pension Account Number and enter the one-time password (OTP) received on your registered mobile number.

4) Read and accept the ‘Terms & Conditions’ and click on 'Start Journey'.

5) Keep your original PAN Card handy and click on 'I am Ready'.

6) Allow permission to start the video call and your interaction will begin as soon as an SBI official is available.

7) You can also set a schedule to interact according to your convenience.

8) The available SBI official will ask you to read out the 4-digit verification code on your screen.

9) Now show your PAN Card to the official and allow him or her to capture it.

10) Now the official will capture your picture and the Video Life Certificate (VLC) will be complete.

In case of rejection, you will be informed by the bank via SMS and alternatively, you can visit your pension paying branch, nearest branch for submission of your life certificate.

