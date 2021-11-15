How SBI pensioners can submit life certificate using video call facility

In order to receive an uninterrupted pension, pensioners need to file their life certificates by end of November every year. Senior citizens can either do it online or by visiting their bank branch. The State Bank of India (SBI) recently launched a new service to make the process easier. SBI had explained a step-by-step process through which pensioners can submit their life certificates via a video call from the comfort of their homes.

