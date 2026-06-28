How SCSS helps senior citizens earn a ₹20,500 monthly income from ₹30 lakh savings

In case you are a retiree who is seeking a safe, predictable and stable source of income, the Senior Citizens Savings Scheme (SCSS) can offer you a meaningful resolution to your financial challenges. This is because the scheme remains one of the most lucrative government-backed investment options available to senior citizens across the country.

The value of the scheme rises even more when we take into account the current geopolitical problems the world is facing, especially with regard to the US-Israel war on Iran that has resulted in a serious rise in inflation and commodity prices over the past few months and has hit supply chains adversely with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

In this backdrop, the SCSS scheme, designed specifically for investors over 60, aims to provide them with regular income while safeguarding capital from market volatility.

Applicable interest rates on the Senior Citizens Savings Scheme (SCSS) For the current April to June 2026 quarter, the SCSS offers an interest rate of 8.2% per annum. This rate is generally reviewed by the government every quarter. That is why the next revisions are lined up for the July to September 2026 quarter. Furthermore, do keep in mind that the scheme has a five-year maturity and can be extended for an additional three years after maturity.

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One of the key features of the SCSS scheme is its quarterly interest payout to investors. This makes it suitable for retirees who depend on investment income to meet day-to-day expenses. Further, with age, especially after retirement, the sources of income generally become limited, with very little room to manoeuvre and make adjustments to one's finances to boost overall income.

This highlights the importance of a simple scheme that provides the much-needed quarterly income flow, if invested in without any hassles or complications. Aspirational investors and retirees who are willing to participate in this scheme can invest or deposit up to ₹30 lakh.

Real-life example of generating ₹ 20,500 monthly through this scheme For instance, a retiree investing the maximum permissible amount of ₹30 lakh per PAN card at an interest rate of 8.2% would earn ₹2.46 lakh in interest annually. This translates to ₹61,500 every quarter, or roughly ₹20,500 per month in income. This way, you will receive funds that will help you sustain your day-to-day living and meet basic house and utility bills through such a scheme, while ensuring that your primary corpus continues to remain secure.

On similar lines, an investment of ₹15 lakh would generate an annual interest of ₹1.23 lakh, providing a quarterly payout of ₹30,750. Now, the final corpus that an investor will be able to generate through this scheme will primarily depend on the initial investment amount.

A senior citizen couple, for example, can each invest ₹30 lakh in this scheme, for a total investment of ₹60 lakh, and earn 8.2% annually. This will correspond to about ₹4,92,000 per year. This amounts to about ₹41,000 per month, even though payments will be made quarterly.

Benefits of taxation Another advantage is the tax deduction available under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, subject to the overall limit prescribed under the old tax regime. However, the interest earned is taxable according to the investor's income tax slab.